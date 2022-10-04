Opening Match For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

The opening match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed.

MJF announced on Twitter that his scheduled match against Wheeler Yuta will open the anniversary broadcast on TBS. He tweeted:

“I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in the first ever Dynamite. I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy. I am @AEW …..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up #2024.”