Opening Match For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2022

The opening match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed.

MJF announced on Twitter that his scheduled match against Wheeler Yuta will open the anniversary broadcast on TBS. He tweeted:

“I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in the first ever Dynamite. I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy. I am @AEW …..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up #2024.”

Below is the updated card for the episode:

Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

TNTChampion Wardlow vs. Brian Cage

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

Hangman Page vs. Rush

Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Luchasaurus in action

"National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn


