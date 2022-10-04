WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Bearer's Night Of Passion With His Wife Turned Into A Moment Of Self Ridicule, According To Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 04, 2022

During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled a story involving Paul Bearer.

"At the time we were booked in upstate New York and we were staying at a hotel that had all of these honeymoon suites, and they gave all the guys the suites. The next morning I'm downstairs having breakfast and Percy comes up and he goes, 'Oh Jake, what a horrible night.' I'm like, 'What happened, bro?' He goes, 'The worst thing that could ever happen to a married man.' I go, 'Damn that's pretty serious. What, did you catch your wife cheating on you?' He says, 'No, she wasn't cheating on me. But Jake you've got to understand, there I was in that beautiful suite thinking about my lovely wife. Jake, I got in the hot tub, candles lit, drinking some champagne, then I got out of the hot tub and went over and laid on that big heart-shaped bed buck ass naked. That's when it happened, Jake.' I said, 'Well, what happened, Percy? What happened?' He says, 'I looked up and I saw the mirror on the ceiling and I thought to myself, 'Your wife is one sick b**ch if she would f**k you. She's demented! She's twisted!'"

Paul Bearer was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, one year after he passed away.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #paul bearer #jake roberts

