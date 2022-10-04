WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Powerhouse Hobbs Files Two New Trademarks As Of 9/29/2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 04, 2022

Powerhouse Hobbs Files Two New Trademarks As Of 9/29/2022

Powerhouse Hobbs has filed two trademarks with the USPTO as of September 29th, 2022.

The filings are as follows:

Mark For: THE BOOK OF HOBBS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: MONSTAR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Powerhouse Hobbs Talks CM Punk Match, The Future Of His Career

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness, where he spoke about working a match against CM Punk on AEW Rampage. & [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 03, 2022 09:08PM

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #aew #powerhouse hobbs

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78817/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer