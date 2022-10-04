📺 WATCH: Top WWE Superstars Brawl After RAW Goes Off The Air

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle got into an off-air brawl with one another after the USA Network broadcast on Monday.

The pair are scheduled to wrestle in a pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event, which will be guest refereed by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Video footage captured at the event shows Seth Rollins came out to address the audience. He told them that while he had informed viewers that he and Riddle could not fight each other due to a clause in their Extreme Rules contract, the clause had now expired.

Matt Riddle then appeared and attacked the former WWE Champion.

