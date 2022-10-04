WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: Top WWE Superstars Brawl After RAW Goes Off The Air

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2022

📺 WATCH: Top WWE Superstars Brawl After RAW Goes Off The Air

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle got into an off-air brawl with one another after the USA Network broadcast on Monday.

The pair are scheduled to wrestle in a pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event, which will be guest refereed by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Video footage captured at the event shows Seth Rollins came out to address the audience. He told them that while he had informed viewers that he and Riddle could not fight each other due to a clause in their Extreme Rules contract, the clause had now expired.

Matt Riddle then appeared and attacked the former WWE Champion.

Watch what went down below:


Tags: #wwe #raw #seth rollins #matt riddle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78816/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer