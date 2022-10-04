Dan Lambert Discusses His Decision To Leave AEW

Dan Lambert has discussed his decision to leave All Elite Wrestling, believing his character had become "stale."

During his time with the promotion, Lambert was involved with American Top Team, before becoming the official mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page. During an recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lambert discussed his decision to step back:

“Not now (Lambert said he’s not currently working with AEW). About 2 months ago, we finished up our feud with the Men of the Year, we had Scorpio Sky drop the belt to Wardlow. Sky was going to take a couple of months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal. “Page was being repackaged so he could do what he is doing now with The Firm and with MJF. So I thought that it was a good time to wind down, I thought that I was getting stale.”

On the possibility of working with AEW again: