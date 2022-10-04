WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Ruby Soho Finally Undergoes Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2022

AEW Star Ruby Soho Finally Undergoes Surgery

AEW star Ruby Soho has undergone surgery for a broken nose.

Soho suffered the injury last month during a match at AEW All Out 2022. She posted a photo after undergoing surgery on Tuesday morning with the caption, "Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?!"

Her nose was broken in two places and a "mess of a septum."

WNS wishes Ruby Soho all the best with her recovery.


