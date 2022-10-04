AEW Star Ruby Soho Finally Undergoes Surgery

AEW star Ruby Soho has undergone surgery for a broken nose.
Soho suffered the injury last month during a match at AEW All Out 2022. She posted a photo after undergoing surgery on Tuesday morning with the caption, "Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?!"
Her nose was broken in two places and a "mess of a septum."
WNS wishes Ruby Soho all the best with her recovery.
