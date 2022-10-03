Updated Lineup For 10/10/2022 Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s season premiere episode of WWE Raw.

You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network.

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

The Bloodline appears

D-Generation X 25th Anniversary Celebration

