Updated Lineup For 10/10/2022 Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s season premiere episode of WWE Raw.

You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network.

  • WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory
  • The Bloodline appears
  • D-Generation X 25th Anniversary Celebration

You can get the full results for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW below.

WWE Monday Night RAW (10/3/2022) Results

Here are your results for WWE Monday Night RAW's October 3rd episode, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at Rajah.com! WWE Monday Night Ra [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 03, 2022 11:15PM


Tags: #wwe

