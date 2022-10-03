Powerhouse Hobbs Talks CM Punk Match, The Future Of His Career

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness, where he spoke about working a match against CM Punk on AEW Rampage.
“It was one of those things where I took it personal, as a challenge. I think a lot of people wanted to see what I could do, and how I would act under pressure. You know, I’m a big baseball fan, and it felt like a grand slam that night.”
On his daily routine conflicting with travel:
“Yesterday I got up at 3 a.m., and had a 5.25 a.m. flight from San Francisco all the way to New York City. That’s right across the country. I was tired and the plane was packed so there wasn’t a lot of room but I got to the hotel, ate, and then I had to get the gym in. I had to get it in, and I felt great afterwards. One off day means that someone else is working a little bit harder than me. I just feel bad for whoever’s gonna get in my way. This is my time to shine, so everybody sit-back and watch… and enjoy.”
