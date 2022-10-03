WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Powerhouse Hobbs Talks CM Punk Match, The Future Of His Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness, where he spoke about working a match against CM Punk on AEW Rampage.

“It was one of those things where I took it personal, as a challenge. I think a lot of people wanted to see what I could do, and how I would act under pressure. You know, I’m a big baseball fan, and it felt like a grand slam that night.”

On his daily routine conflicting with travel:

“Yesterday I got up at 3 a.m., and had a 5.25 a.m. flight from San Francisco all the way to New York City. That’s right across the country. I was tired and the plane was packed so there wasn’t a lot of room but I got to the hotel, ate, and then I had to get the gym in. I had to get it in, and I felt great afterwards. One off day means that someone else is working a little bit harder than me. I just feel bad for whoever’s gonna get in my way. This is my time to shine, so everybody sit-back and watch… and enjoy.”

