Powerhouse Hobbs Talks CM Punk Match, The Future Of His Career

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness, where he spoke about working a match against CM Punk on AEW Rampage.

“It was one of those things where I took it personal, as a challenge. I think a lot of people wanted to see what I could do, and how I would act under pressure. You know, I’m a big baseball fan, and it felt like a grand slam that night.”

