Mike Chioda Gives His Views On War Games / Survivor Series Hybrid, WWE Banning Blood

During the latest Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, Mike Chioda spoke about WWE banning blood.
“In certain countries and their television contracts [it’s not allowed]. People want to see that, people want to see it. Whether it’s the hard way or whatever, they want to see it.”
On merging War Games with Survivor Series:
“You’ve got to try new s**t. I love it. I don’t think they could’ve never done that stuff before, and I like the fact that they’re starting to mix the brands back in. Some of these guys maybe have not touched each other for a long time, and it’ll be a good thing. It’ll be interesting.”
