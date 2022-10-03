Brian Cage vs. Wardlow For TNT Championship Announced For AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

Wardlow announced on Twitter that he was putting out an open challenge for a TNT Championship match this Wednesday on the three-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.
Before we could even report on that, the challenge was accepted by "The Machine" Brian Cage.
You can see a video of Brian Cage accepting the challenge below.
This Wednesday, October 5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2022
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
3 Year Anniversary Show
LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT - w/ a BONUS 15 mins, adjust your DVR so you don't miss any action!@tntdrama Championship Open Challenge#MrMayhem @RealWardlow
vs #TheMachine @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/pxZ8LeDL2D
