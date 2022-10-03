WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Cage vs. Wardlow For TNT Championship Announced For AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

Wardlow announced on Twitter that he was putting out an open challenge for a TNT Championship match this Wednesday on the three-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

Before we could even report on that, the challenge was accepted by "The Machine" Brian Cage.

You can see a video of Brian Cage accepting the challenge below.


