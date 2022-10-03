Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls The Formation Of Too Much

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently a guest on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, where he spoke about the formation of "Too Much" with Brian Christopher, who later became Grand Master Sexay and the team was rebranded to Too Cool.

“I was sitting at home. He was still kind of working TVs. I had been sitting home for weeks, if not months, and just kind of worried about getting a phone call to get released at any point just because they weren’t doing anything with me at this point. So I signed in February of 97, so this was right before WrestleMania of 98, WrestleMania 14 in Boston. I’m about two hours from Boston at the time, where I was living. I get a phone call on Wednesday before WrestleMania, and they said, ‘Hey, we need you for WrestleMania this weekend. You’ll be teaming with Brian Christopher in a tag team battle royal. We also need you on Friday to do a show. You’ll be wrestling Taka at this promotional thing.’ It was weird. I still don’t know to this day, like how did that happen? I was a good guy, he was a bad guy, we had been wrestling each other leading up to this, and all of a sudden we were just thrown in there together."

Scotty continued.

“Brian and I were in that battle royal. Nothing really was done in that battle royal, I mean it was a battle royal, so you didn’t really have a chance to shine or show anybody what you can do as a team. But what happened was, I ran into Vince McMahon as I was getting a coffee. I went into the catering area at WrestleMania to get a coffee, and Vince came in at the same time, and he’s getting a coffee. It sounds like a story, it sounds like something out of a movie. Thinking about it, it felt like like there was nobody else in the room, and I was just there alone. I don’t think there were a lot of people in the room, and all of a sudden, I felt somebody to my left, and I look and it’s Vince, and he’s getting a coffee at the same time, so it’s just the two of us standing there, which gave me the opportunity to go, ‘Thank you, sir, for putting me on this show. This is a dream come true. I don’t know if you know this, but I used to wrestle as Scott ‘2 Hot’ Taylor on independent screen, and Brian is ‘Too Sexy’ Brian Christopher. I’m just throwing that out there, I don’t know if something to it.’ He goes, ‘Oh, that’s interesting, let me throw that around in my head.’ I thought that would be the end of it, and then the next week, I show up at TV, and we’re on the board. ‘Too Sexy’, ‘Too Hot’ and they said ‘Too Much.’ They named us Too Much. We had no input in that. All of a sudden, we just Too Much. And we were a tag team."