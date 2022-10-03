WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko With Coming Up With "Pop Up" Entrance From Ruthless Aggression Era

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his iconic entrance where he would jump through the floor and fireworks would shoot out around him.

“Oh my god, that’s one of the best entrances I’ve ever had, and I believe in general, one of the best entrances that WWE has created. From my understanding, Dean Malenko had brought that up, and it was given to me. They wanted to do something special, coming into WWE, and I think this just put the icing on the cake. The fact that that had done vignettes a month prior to me having my first match, and they would just show flashes of someone doing high-flying moves, but you couldn’t tell who it was, and every week we saw a little bit more until the day came. The advertisement was, ‘He’s coming, he’s coming,’ and sure enough, when he arrived, it was Rey Mysterio with an incredible entrance, you know, music, the whole package was just there, and all I had to do was deliver. I’m grateful that I was given the opportunity, and I’m grateful to god that I was able to deliver for 20 years.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #dean malenko

