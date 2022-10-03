WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Schiavone On AEW Debuts Of Action Bronson and Luigi Primo

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

During the latest What Happened When? podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about the AEW in-ring debut of Action Bronson.

“Hell of a guy. Cool as f**k. If you go back and watch that match, for a guy who’s never wrestled, I thought he was great in the ring. He didn’t try to do things that he couldn’t do, so I was very happy with that match. Sometimes you get these celebrities and you get them involved in the match and you go, eh, but that was good. I thought that match came across very well.”

On Luigi Primo in AEW:

“I love it. I think there’s room for that in wrestling. That is how you get over. How do you think The Acclaimed went from being just another of one our mid-range tag teams to now the world tag team champions and fans buying into their sh*t because of ‘scissor me daddy.’ As we’re recording this, last night on Rampage, the fans were singing to them, ‘Scissor me daddy’, or whatever it was. It was spectacular. A lot of people don’t understand.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #tony schiavone #luigi primo #action bronson

