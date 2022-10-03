Eric Bischoff: "I'm Just Not That Big Of A Fan Of Wrestling Matches."

Eric Bischoff took to the latest episode of 83 Weeks to reveal that he doesn't really enjoy wrestling matches.
“I’m going to get burned. I’m going to get crucified for what I’m about to say. But guess what? I don’t care. I’m just not that big of a fan of wrestling matches. I’m a big fan of the story and the way the show is architected. Built. Formatted. Created. I’m a big fan of new ideas. Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t.”
On if he watched WWF TV during the Monday Night Wars:
“No [I didn’t watch WWF content.] I was aware. If I heard of something that was coming up that was significant, that people were excited about or interested in and I got word of that, I’d check it out. But I didn’t study it. I didn’t keep track of it. I didn’t really think about it all that much. To the extent that there were things about the WWF that were really noticeable I watched WWF at that time, and when I would drop in, more often than not, I was dropping in to see how they produced their show. I wasn’t tuning in to watch a wrestling match.”
⚡ Eric Bischoff Thinks "The Iceman" Dean Malenko Was Underrated
During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Dean Malenko and called him underrated. “I just loved [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 28, 2022 01:33AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com