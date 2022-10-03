WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff: "I'm Just Not That Big Of A Fan Of Wrestling Matches."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

Eric Bischoff: "I'm Just Not That Big Of A Fan Of Wrestling Matches."

Eric Bischoff took to the latest episode of 83 Weeks to reveal that he doesn't really enjoy wrestling matches.

“I’m going to get burned. I’m going to get crucified for what I’m about to say. But guess what? I don’t care. I’m just not that big of a fan of wrestling matches. I’m a big fan of the story and the way the show is architected. Built. Formatted. Created. I’m a big fan of new ideas. Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t.”

On if he watched WWF TV during the Monday Night Wars:

“No [I didn’t watch WWF content.] I was aware. If I heard of something that was coming up that was significant, that people were excited about or interested in and I got word of that, I’d check it out. But I didn’t study it. I didn’t keep track of it. I didn’t really think about it all that much. To the extent that there were things about the WWF that were really noticeable I watched WWF at that time, and when I would drop in, more often than not, I was dropping in to see how they produced their show. I wasn’t tuning in to watch a wrestling match.”

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #eric bischoff

