WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Oney Lorcan Spotted At WWE Performance Center Earlier This Week

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

Oney Lorcan Spotted At WWE Performance Center Earlier This Week

PWInsider is reporting that former WWE NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week.

Lorcan was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time.

Busick is a former NXT tag team champion. He was released from the company last November.

If any more updates come on the future of Oney Lorcan / Biff Busick, we'll keep you posted.

Max Dupri Now Listed As "LA Knight" On Internal WWE Roster

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Max Dupri is now listed as LA Knight on WWE's internal roster, which seemingly sug [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 03, 2022 01:55PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #oney lorcan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78798/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer