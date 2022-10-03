Oney Lorcan Spotted At WWE Performance Center Earlier This Week

PWInsider is reporting that former WWE NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week.
Lorcan was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time.
Busick is a former NXT tag team champion. He was released from the company last November.
If any more updates come on the future of Oney Lorcan / Biff Busick, we'll keep you posted.
