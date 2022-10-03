The Sandman Was Going To Be A Member Of Raven's Flock In WCW

The Sandman recently partook in a virtual signing for Captain's Corner, where he revealed there were originally plans to get him involved in the Raven's Flock faction in WCW.

"They flew me to Florida to do a couple things with Raven ... I was going to join his Flock. Kevin Nash gets the book, I'm getting paid from September 10 to March 6. Nash calls me on my daughter's birthday, he goes, 'I just got the book. I want to bring you in.' He goes, 'Can you be in Minnesota tomorrow night?' I say, 'Well, okay.' Just getting paid 5 G's a week sitting on the bench. We were taping in Tampa Bay and I had a house in Clearwater, so they're paying me 5 G's and week and then also paying me to go down to Florida so I can live in my own house down there which is great."