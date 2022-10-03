Max Dupri Now Listed As "LA Knight" On Internal WWE Roster

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Max Dupri is now listed as LA Knight on WWE's internal roster, which seemingly suggests that the character will return soon.
Additionally, Johnson notes that the Maxium Male Models are slated to continue with the trio of ma.cé and mån.sôör, and Maxxine Dupri.
