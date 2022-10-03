WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Dupri Now Listed As "LA Knight" On Internal WWE Roster

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Max Dupri is now listed as LA Knight on WWE's internal roster, which seemingly suggests that the character will return soon.

The ongoing storyline with the Max Dupri character has had him teasing going back to his former NXT character, and now it seems that's about to become a reality.

Additionally, Johnson notes that the Maxium Male Models are slated to continue with the trio of ma.cé and mån.sôör, and Maxxine Dupri.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #la knight #max dupri

