Jim Cornette Isn't Happy There's A Women's War Games Match, Calls It "Ridiculous"

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette spoke about the upcoming War Games edition of Survivor Series, and his thoughts on some of the booking decisions.

“Now I hear they’re gonna have WarGames. But at the same time, not only are they going to have WarGames and no blood, because Triple H had just said he didn’t like the blood, it’s irresponsible in today’s environment. But on the same show, they’re gonna have a women’s and men’s WarGames, a women’s WarGames is ridiculous.”

“The WarGames was the ultimate display of violence that could be perpetrated between 10 Guys in a double ring with a double cage to settle a f*cking issue between the biggest stars in all of wrestling. And then on a show they’re going to have 2 of them, and of course, the girls is going to go on first. So a girl’s WarGames with any girls, much less the girls they got, is f*cking phoney and silly and stupid and rotten. Because if it was real, they wouldn’t last 15 seconds before they were all ripped limb from limb in a f*cking dangerous cage like that.”

“And all that a women’s WarGames does, in front of a men’s WarGames is take the f*cking bloom off the rose of the men’s WarGames that people might want to see. But if there’s no blood in a f*cking men’s WarGames inside a steel cage and an ultimate blow-off match, then you’ve just sh*t the bed anyway. So I don’t see how they’re ever gonna get this sh*t back on track now that I’ve just gone over all those various f*cking things that are wrong.”