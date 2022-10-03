Vince McMahon Told Justin Roberts To Tone Down Introductions Of Stars Like John Cena & The Undertaker

Justin Roberts was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he revealed that Vince McMahon told him to tone down some of his ring introductions.

“You go back to how Vince thinks vs. how I think. I got called literally out of the ring before we did the biggest Royal Rumble in history in Boston. I think he had just seen UFC, this is what I was told, that he had just seen UFC and he did not like Bruce Buffer and thought he was too over the top. So he talked to me about toning everything down. Which, once in a while I would have that conversation with him, ‘Tone it down, don’t give Sabu that big introduction, don’t give John Cena that big introduction, don’t give The Undertaker the big– And it’s like, I didn’t do it for everybody, but I did it where I needed to make something feel special. And it was always something that was built organically. The John Cena didn’t happen overnight, it was from doing it at house shows, doing it at TVs. And over time it’s just something that built up. It was a big introduction, right? It was special to John, and John was the top guy.

“And he called me into his office right before this Royal Rumble. And I go, ‘So you want me to introduce John, Undertaker and everyone the same way that I introduce everyone else?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ And you know, his company, it’s what he wanted.”