William Regal Reveals How He Conceptualized The Original Bayley Character

During the latest Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal spoke about Bayley and how her character was his idea, and how it spun off from seeing AJ Lee's popularity.

“I will claim that that was my idea, because it was. When I was commentating on the original NXT, when it was the Game Show, AJ Lee was on there and she was fantastic on there and my niece used to ask me ‘can you get me some t-shirts of AJ Lee?'”

How that thought transitioned into what the Bailey character became: