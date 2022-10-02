WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Talent Given Updated Paid Holiday Schedule For 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE's Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan held a talent meeting on Tuesday in an attempt to boost morale in the company, announcing an updated paid holiday schedule.

Employees were informed that their paid holiday schedule would be significantly expanded, with the company adding Veteran's Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving eve, as well as a floating holiday to the 2023 schedule.

The current list of dates includes:

New Year's Day

MLK Day

President's Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

Independence Day (July 3 & 4)

Labor Day

Veteran's Day

Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-24)

Holiday Break (Dec. 25-29)

WWE will still tour some of these days, so some days off may vary.

The executives also let employees know that the company will be expanding its flexible work policy.

When more information is available, we will keep you updated.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe

