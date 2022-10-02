WWE Talent Given Updated Paid Holiday Schedule For 2022

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE's Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan held a talent meeting on Tuesday in an attempt to boost morale in the company, announcing an updated paid holiday schedule.

Employees were informed that their paid holiday schedule would be significantly expanded, with the company adding Veteran's Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving eve, as well as a floating holiday to the 2023 schedule.

The current list of dates includes:

New Year's Day MLK Day President's Day Memorial Day Juneteenth Independence Day (July 3 & 4) Labor Day Veteran's Day Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-24) Holiday Break (Dec. 25-29)

WWE will still tour some of these days, so some days off may vary.

The executives also let employees know that the company will be expanding its flexible work policy.

When more information is available, we will keep you updated.