WWE Talent Given Updated Paid Holiday Schedule For 2022

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE's Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan held a talent meeting on Tuesday in an attempt to boost morale in the company, announcing an updated paid holiday schedule.
Employees were informed that their paid holiday schedule would be significantly expanded, with the company adding Veteran's Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving eve, as well as a floating holiday to the 2023 schedule.
The current list of dates includes:
New Year's Day
MLK Day
President's Day
Memorial Day
Juneteenth
Independence Day (July 3 & 4)
Labor Day
Veteran's Day
Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-24)
Holiday Break (Dec. 25-29)
WWE will still tour some of these days, so some days off may vary.
The executives also let employees know that the company will be expanding its flexible work policy.
When more information is available, we will keep you updated.
⚡ Brock Lesnar Gave Bruce Prichard A Black Eye Via Kicking A Wall Into His Face
Bruce Prichard has artwork in his office that is on display when he films his Something To Wrestle podcast series. One photo shows Prichard [...]— Guy Incognito Oct 02, 2022 07:51PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com