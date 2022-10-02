JONAH Unable To Appear At NJPW Royal Quest II Due To Travel Issues

NJPW has released the following statement:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
JONAH, who was scheduled to wrestle this weekend in London at Royal Quest II will not be in attendance as a result of travel issues arising from Hurricane Ian.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing JONAH wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes will be made to the weekend cards
Saturday October 1
Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito —> Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bad Dude Tito & Zak Knight
Sunday October 2
Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH —> Tomohiro Ishii vs. X
JONAH commented on the matter via his Twitter, which you can read below.
Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows the UK is special for me and I love to wrestle there.— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) October 1, 2022
It was out of my hands. Blame IAN!
I was looking forward to stomping Mr potato head in front of you all!
I'll make sure I'm back in LONDON soon enough!#TMDK https://t.co/6IN1oUHbMt
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com