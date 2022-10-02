WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JONAH Unable To Appear At NJPW Royal Quest II Due To Travel Issues

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

NJPW has released the following statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

JONAH, who was scheduled to wrestle this weekend in London at Royal Quest II will not be in attendance as a result of travel issues arising from Hurricane Ian.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing JONAH wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes will be made to the weekend cards

Saturday October 1

Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito —> Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bad Dude Tito & Zak Knight

Sunday October 2

Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH —> Tomohiro Ishii vs. X

JONAH commented on the matter via his Twitter, which you can read below.


