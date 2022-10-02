Jade Cargill Accompanies Lorenzo Hunt To BKFC 30 Event

Jade Cargill showed up at last night’s BKFC event, in the corner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Lorenzo Hunt.
The AEW TBS Champion walked Hunt to the ring at BKFC 30 for his fight with Quentin Henry.
You can see a clip of the walkout below.
Winners Circle ⭐️🏆🥇 https://t.co/tKpmoZw67Q— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 2, 2022
BFKC is wild. Almost every match was a KO.— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 2, 2022
Now I want to try 😅😂
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com