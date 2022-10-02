WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jade Cargill Accompanies Lorenzo Hunt To BKFC 30 Event

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

Jade Cargill Accompanies Lorenzo Hunt To BKFC 30 Event

Jade Cargill showed up at last night’s BKFC event, in the corner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Lorenzo Hunt.

The AEW TBS Champion walked Hunt to the ring at BKFC 30 for his fight with Quentin Henry.

You can see a clip of the walkout below.


Tags: #aew #jade cargill #bkfc #lorenzo hunt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78784/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer