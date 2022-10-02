Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Set To Return To The Ring In November

Ricky Steamboat is set to make his in-ring return on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling's upcoming event.

Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebusters: Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta. He also had a brief 2009 rivalry with Chris Jericho, which culminated in a match at Backlash. His last singles match took place at a house show against Drew McIntyre over a decade ago.

You can read the official announcement below.