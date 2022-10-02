Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Set To Return To The Ring In November

Ricky Steamboat is set to make his in-ring return on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling's upcoming event.
Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebusters: Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta. He also had a brief 2009 rivalry with Chris Jericho, which culminated in a match at Backlash. His last singles match took place at a house show against Drew McIntyre over a decade ago.
You can read the official announcement below.
It's the "Return of the Dragon" on Sunday, November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC!— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) October 2, 2022
RICKY "The Dragon" STEAMBOAT & FTR vs. ARN ANDERSON's team of BLACK MACHISMO, BROCK ANDERSON & a special MYSTERY PARTNER!
ROCK'N'ROLL EXPRESS vs. The BRISCOES
Tickets are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/kWRwFyKN8y
