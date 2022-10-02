WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Set To Return To The Ring In November

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Set To Return To The Ring In November

Ricky Steamboat is set to make his in-ring return on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling's upcoming event.

Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebusters: Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta. He also had a brief 2009 rivalry with Chris Jericho, which culminated in a match at Backlash. His last singles match took place at a house show against Drew McIntyre over a decade ago.

You can read the official announcement below.


Tags: #ricky steamboat #dax harwood #cash wheeler #jay lethal #brock anderson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78783/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer