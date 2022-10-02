WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Daniel Cormier Announced As Special Referee For Fight Pit Match Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier is headed to WWE to be the guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The news was broken by Ariel Helwani and confirmed by Cormier himself.

Daniel Cormier Reveals He's In Talks With WWE, "It's Something I Really Want To Do"

Daniel Cormier was recently a guest with Monster Energy on Twitter Spaces, where he revealed that WWE has contacted him about working out a [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 19, 2022 07:47PM


Tags: #wwe #daniel cormier #seth rollins #matt riddle

