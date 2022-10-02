Daniel Cormier Announced As Special Referee For Fight Pit Match Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier is headed to WWE to be the guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.
The news was broken by Ariel Helwani and confirmed by Cormier himself.
Breaking:— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2022
Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.
No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.
Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Ri8tHOTcU1
⚡ Daniel Cormier Reveals He's In Talks With WWE, "It's Something I Really Want To Do"
Daniel Cormier was recently a guest with Monster Energy on Twitter Spaces, where he revealed that WWE has contacted him about working out a [...]— Guy Incognito Jul 19, 2022 07:47PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com