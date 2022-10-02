Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Early Days Of McMahon/Austin Feud

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about that first Stunner that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hit on Vince McMahon back in 1997 that many attribute as a big turning point in the inception of WWF's Attitude Era.

“I had a feeling it was gonna be significant, and it was. It was as significant as any angle that we had done on Raw maybe ever. Vince getting involved with physicality, it put that marriage together, and let’s not forget what that attitude between McMahon and Austin meant. It was huge. You couldn’t have booked it any better because it was perfect. The timing was good, Vince’s character was spot-on. Best heel we had in the Attitude Era. It kept the babyface in jeopardy – the babyface being Austin. He knew Vince was gonna get retribution because Vince had more soldiers in his army than Austin did, which again, puts the babyface in jeopardy and outmanned, shall we say. Austin loved that. It showed him overcoming all obstacles, and it worked out really well I thought.”

On the sell from the Stunner: