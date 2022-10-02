Jim Cornette Doesn't Understand Why WWE Let Paige / Saraya Leave

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette spoke about Saraya's AEW debut and his opinions on her leaving WWE (where she was known as Paige.)

“As soon as the word Saraya came up on the screen, the place went ballistic. I don’t even know if they would have cheered if that had happened in a WWE building because none of the WWE fans would have known probably what Paige‘s real name was, well maybe the most devoted.”

“But these fans, they are the smart ones and they knew it was Paige, and boy, the place comes apart and the heels bail out of the ring, and the fans go crazy. Paige walks into the ring, smiles at the people, and that was it.”

“If she has been cleared to wrestle, then why did the WWE let her get away? She’s not with Alberto Del Maniac anymore… She’s not having public meltdowns. So if she was cleared to wrestle, and could wrestle, how did the WWE let her get away?”

“You would have to be a complete lunatic to sign a wrestler under those circumstances without having them check to see if they can wrestle. So what’s going on here? I’ll tell you another thing, if Paige was paying close attention to that match, she’s gotta be thinking ‘holy f***, this is worse than a shoot. I don’t want to get involved with these people.”