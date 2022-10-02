WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jim Cornette Doesn't Understand Why WWE Let Paige / Saraya Leave

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

Jim Cornette Doesn't Understand Why WWE Let Paige / Saraya Leave

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette spoke about Saraya's AEW debut and his opinions on her leaving WWE (where she was known as Paige.)

“As soon as the word Saraya came up on the screen, the place went ballistic. I don’t even know if they would have cheered if that had happened in a WWE building because none of the WWE fans would have known probably what Paige‘s real name was, well maybe the most devoted.”

“But these fans, they are the smart ones and they knew it was Paige, and boy, the place comes apart and the heels bail out of the ring, and the fans go crazy. Paige walks into the ring, smiles at the people, and that was it.”

“If she has been cleared to wrestle, then why did the WWE let her get away? She’s not with Alberto Del Maniac anymore… She’s not having public meltdowns. So if she was cleared to wrestle, and could wrestle, how did the WWE let her get away?”

“You would have to be a complete lunatic to sign a wrestler under those circumstances without having them check to see if they can wrestle. So what’s going on here? I’ll tell you another thing, if Paige was paying close attention to that match, she’s gotta be thinking ‘holy f***, this is worse than a shoot. I don’t want to get involved with these people.”

Saraya Says She Doesn’t Hate WWE Following Recent Criticism

During her debut promo on AEW Dynamite this week, Saraya mentioned having a boss who "actually listens" which had people wondering if she wa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 30, 2022 02:29PM

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #wwe #paige #saraya #jim cornette

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78780/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer