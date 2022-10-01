Bandido Reportedly Didn't Have Access To His Gear During AEW Appearance, Went On Scavenger Hunt To Rebuild His Look

Bandido was offered a contract with AEW following his ROH Championship match with Chris Jericho on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, while Fightful Select reports that the booking was ‘very last minute’ as it was only announced two days before it happened. That’s because of issues involving Hurricane Ian. This also affected Bandido’s gear, which he wasn’t able to bring with him.

Bandido traveled from one area while his gear was shipped from another. His gear did not arrive in Philadelphia in time for the show. He tried to make calls to get gear that he had recently auctioned off, but that didn’t work out either. Bandido then reportedly went around the city searching for replacements and had to borrow items for the outfit. The tape he used was similar to masking tape.

Bandido’s mask was something he brought with him, so there were no issues there.

AEW officials were impressed by his effort, including during the match, and they said it was more impressive since he was in a “tough position.” It seems as though this hardship gained him a lot of favor with those in management.