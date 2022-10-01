AEW Content No Longer Available On Space In Mexico, South America, Central America and The Caribbean

AEW tweeted an announcement about fans in varying markets, which you can read below.

To our fans in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean... we want to thank you for watching AEW on Space. However, we have an update to share. As of September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, with the exception of Brazil. Starting October 1, you can continue watching AEW programming on ‘AEW Plus.’ AEW Plus will exclusively stream all of AEW’s weekly shows including AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, AEW Dark, AEW Dark: Elevation, and Battle of the Belts.

It was reportedly a sentiment amongst Spanish speaking fans that AEW's Spanished-dubbed shows were so poorly done that many fans preferred to go through whatever lengths they had to go to see the shows in English.