Karen Jarrett Believes It Is A Blessing That Jeff Jarrett Is No Longer In WWE

Karen Jarrett, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, revealed on her "Ask Karen Anything" podcast on AdFreeShows that it is a blessing that Jeff is no longer working for the WWE as he still has a lot to offer:

“I think it’s a blessing that he’s not there. I still think he has so much to offer to the business inside the ring and, just, I think he would’ve been limited working there with all the knowledge that he has. … I don’t know that he would’ve been truly happy with the changes that were made, so I think God was taking care of us by doing that.”

Karen Jarrett also talked about how Jarrett got little time to sleep while with WWE in creative:

“When he was in with creative, they’d be meeting until 3 in the morning. He would literally get his bag and just go to the airport and come home and not have slept.”

