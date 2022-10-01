WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Karen Jarrett Believes It Is A Blessing That Jeff Jarrett Is No Longer In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2022

Karen Jarrett, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, revealed on her "Ask Karen Anything" podcast on AdFreeShows that it is a blessing that Jeff is no longer working for the WWE as he still has a lot to offer:

“I think it’s a blessing that he’s not there. I still think he has so much to offer to the business inside the ring and, just, I think he would’ve been limited working there with all the knowledge that he has. … I don’t know that he would’ve been truly happy with the changes that were made, so I think God was taking care of us by doing that.”

Karen Jarrett also talked about how Jarrett got little time to sleep while with WWE in creative:

“When he was in with creative, they’d be meeting until 3 in the morning. He would literally get his bag and just go to the airport and come home and not have slept.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett #karen jarrett

