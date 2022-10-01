Shawn Michaels Comments On The Most Improved NXT Stars Of Last Year

During an interview on My San Antonio about NXT, The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels had the following to say about the NXT 2.0 experiment :

“Unfortunately there are times to where the world is a little desensitized to what actually happened here in the last 12 months.

“We had 75 percent of the roster who had just graduated college the year before and had never stepped foot inside wrestling ring.

“These are young men and women who had to learn on live television for the last 12 months and that is unheard of in any generation.

“They all stepped up the challenge and took a lot of hits on the way. A lot of us did. But I am proud of the Bron Breakkers, the Tony D’Angleos, the Tiffany Strattons, and so many people.”