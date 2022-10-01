WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files New NIL Program Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2022

WWE has filed its 100th trademark for 2022.

The company previously trademarked "WWE RUSH", related to their recent developmental shift toward primarily signing collegiate athletes. The new filing is for the term, “WWE CAMPUS RUSH” and was made on September 28.

The description for use:

“Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest”


Tags: #wwe #wwe rush #wwe campus rush

