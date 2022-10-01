Sean Waltman Reveals What He Does & Does Not Want To Do In Wrestling Currently

Sean Waltman appeared on AdFreeShows recently, where he was asked if he had any aspirations to do a behind-the-scenes job in WWE.

"No. I'd like to just come in once in a while, like we're doing on October 10 at Barclays, do little appearances like that. I go and do these Comic Cons and different appearances several times a month and it's very stress free and I like how my life is right now. I don't see myself getting on a plane -- I get on planes all the time -- but to go and have to deal with...sometimes it can get pretty combative and being backstage and clash of opinions. I just assume to stay slightly removed from all of that. If they really needed me, I just don't think they really need me. Not that I don't have anything to offer. When I was younger, I use to have a vision, but I'm a 50-year-old man. I listen to the young guys and girls. I wouldn't mind doing something that didn't require a huge commitment. You know what I would do? Those panels before the pay-per-views, I would be good at that. Just throwing that out there"