WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Latest "White Rabbit" QR Code Heavily Teases Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2022

The Latest "White Rabbit" QR Code Heavily Teases Bray Wyatt

WWE aired the latest "White Rabbit" QR code tease during Friday's SmackDown episode, with speculation suggesting Bray Wyatt's return. 

During a Karrion Kross promo, a QR code flashed on the screen. The QR code took those who scanned it to WWE.com/1911 and a video that includes Morse code, and a hidden audio message from Wyatt.

At the 1911 link, a video plays with shots of early Porky Pig cartoons, a wolf, a slaughterhouse, and the Little Red Riding Hood wolf.

When hovering over the White Rabbit icon on the bottom of the screen, "TS_S10E6" appears, a reference to Season 10, Episode 6 of The Simpsons where the Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" plays. 

1911 might also be in reference to a hat that Bray Wyatt wore in a WWE segement when portraying the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. The morse code apparently translates to "Azazel Reborn" and the audio message comes from a link to a phone number hidden in the filename of the White Rabbit image at the 1911 link.

WWE also played the Jefferson Airplane song during a commercial break at SmackDown and also used dark red lighting. If that wasn't enough a sign also appeared in the crowd during a cutaway to Michael Cole and Corey Graves that referenced a Wyatt tweet from 2019!


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #the fiend #white rabbit

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78770/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer