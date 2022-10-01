The Latest "White Rabbit" QR Code Heavily Teases Bray Wyatt

WWE aired the latest "White Rabbit" QR code tease during Friday's SmackDown episode, with speculation suggesting Bray Wyatt's return.

During a Karrion Kross promo, a QR code flashed on the screen. The QR code took those who scanned it to WWE.com/1911 and a video that includes Morse code, and a hidden audio message from Wyatt.

At the 1911 link, a video plays with shots of early Porky Pig cartoons, a wolf, a slaughterhouse, and the Little Red Riding Hood wolf.

When hovering over the White Rabbit icon on the bottom of the screen, "TS_S10E6" appears, a reference to Season 10, Episode 6 of The Simpsons where the Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" plays.

1911 might also be in reference to a hat that Bray Wyatt wore in a WWE segement when portraying the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. The morse code apparently translates to "Azazel Reborn" and the audio message comes from a link to a phone number hidden in the filename of the White Rabbit image at the 1911 link.

WWE also played the Jefferson Airplane song during a commercial break at SmackDown and also used dark red lighting. If that wasn't enough a sign also appeared in the crowd during a cutaway to Michael Cole and Corey Graves that referenced a Wyatt tweet from 2019!