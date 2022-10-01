WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jury Rules In Favor of Randy Orton Tattoo Artist In Lawsuit Against WWE and Take-Two Interactive

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2022

Jury Rules In Favor of Randy Orton Tattoo Artist In Lawsuit Against WWE and Take-Two Interactive

A jury has ruled in favor of a tattoo artist over WWE and those behind the WWE 2K video game series, finding that the defendants infringed on her copyrights when her tattoos were used for Randy Orton in the 2K video games. 

The defendants in the trial included WWE, publisher of the 2K series Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., and developers Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc.

PWInsider reports that the jury found that the defendants failed to prove that the tattoos were fair use and Catherine Alexander, the plaintiff, was right in going for damages in the US District Court Southern District of Illinois.

Two other rulings by the jury determined that Alexander was entitled to just $3,750 for the usage of her tattoo designs in the game. Alexander was denied a summary judgment and instead a jury decided the amount of damages.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #2k #wwe games #randy orton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78769/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer