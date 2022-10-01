Jury Rules In Favor of Randy Orton Tattoo Artist In Lawsuit Against WWE and Take-Two Interactive

A jury has ruled in favor of a tattoo artist over WWE and those behind the WWE 2K video game series, finding that the defendants infringed on her copyrights when her tattoos were used for Randy Orton in the 2K video games.

The defendants in the trial included WWE, publisher of the 2K series Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., and developers Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc.

PWInsider reports that the jury found that the defendants failed to prove that the tattoos were fair use and Catherine Alexander, the plaintiff, was right in going for damages in the US District Court Southern District of Illinois.

Two other rulings by the jury determined that Alexander was entitled to just $3,750 for the usage of her tattoo designs in the game. Alexander was denied a summary judgment and instead a jury decided the amount of damages.