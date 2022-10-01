WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two New Segments Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2022

WWE has announced some additions to Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW on USA Network.

Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are set tosign their contract for the Ladder Match at next Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Additionally, The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles on the flagship broadcast.

Below is the updated card for Monday's RAW:

- Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

- Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

- The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles

- Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair


Tags: #wwe #raw

