Chris Jericho Compares Eddie Kingston To Randy Orton From A Self-Awareness Standpoint

Chris Jericho spoke on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he was asked about any favorite matches he's had since joining AEW in it's inception.

“There’s so many of them, because I go through — like, the first Mox[ley] match I had was great but the second was an all-timer. The first Eddie Kingston was an all-timer. The Forbidden Door one is so funny, because we walked in there, into the room. Never had a match with Shota [Umino], never had a match with — for whatever reason, we put that together so quickly. And I remember, I was just on a roll like ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom.’

“And with Suzuki, like there’s very few guys that have been in the business longer than I, but Suzuki’s one of them. So I have to deter to what he wants to do. That’s how it works, he’s the veteran. And who knows his style better than he does? ‘What do you think of this ‘Suzuki-san?” That match was so f**king great. And followed right after Anarchy in the Arena, which went right into Blood & Guts, which went right into — I mean, the match I had with Wheeler Yuta was a great one. The Orange Cassidy first match we had was really good. There’s been so many of them. But if I had to pick one, it would have to be Eddie Kingston this year or Moxley this year.”