Randy Orton "A&E Biography" Episode Reportedly In The Works

According to new report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the career of Randy Orton is planned to be spotlighted in an episode of A&E Biography.

Randy Orton has been a WWE Superstar for 20 years, going on to become a multiple-time World Champion, headline WrestleManias, and more.

According to the report, more episodes of biography are supposed to be released in January 2023.

It is not certain at this time whether or not the Randy Orton episode will be ready to go by then.