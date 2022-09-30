WWE Friday Night SmackDown [9/30/2022] Results

Here are your WWE Friday Night SmackDown! results, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan @ Rajah.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (Sept. 30, 2022): Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, Canada

Welcome to SmackDown!

We open with our video/theme credits, then we're welcomed to the Canada Life Centre by Michael Cole and Corey Graves who waste no time plugging next weekend's Extreme Rules before we get our program started!

Tag Match: Madcap Moss & Ricochet vs the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's music brings him out first and we're reminded that he's officially part of the Bloodline as the "Honorary Uce," complete with his own shirt. "The Samoan Street Fighter" Solo Sikoa is out next and Zayn circles him, hyping him up. We're treated to clips from last week's Bloodline segment in which it seemed as if they were about to turn on Zayn, only to give him his own shirt and make his "Honorary Uce" status official. Ricochet is out next to a decent pop from the Canadian crowd. He waits at the top of the ramp and then escorts Madcap Moss down. We get the bell at 8:07pm. While Graves chastises Cole on commentary for "stirring up" trouble by talking bad about the Bloodline, we start with Zayn and Ricochet in the ring. Both men start off rapid-fire with strikes and counters. Ricochet drops Zayn with a pair of dropkicks to take the first lead, bringing Madcap Moss in. Moss hits shoulder-thrusts into Zayn's gut in the corner then uses a back body drop to rock the Liberator. Zayn uses a drop toehold to drop Moss and tags in Sikoa, who gets a great pop from the crowd. Sikoa begins to unload stiff fists and kicks to Moss, battering him into the corner and stomping away at him as the ref counts a warning. When the ref backs off Sikoa, Zayn takes a cheap shot. Zayn tags back in. Moss dumps both Sikoa and Zayn over the top rope, then works with Ricochet for an assisted suicide wipe-out, sending us to break at 8:09!

We return to the match at 8:14pm after a promo for next week's season premiere that'll see Gunther/Sheamus II (or is it III?) and a head-to-head confrontation between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. In the ring, Sikoa's maintained control after taking it back during the break. Sikoa with a Strong Irish Whip that bounces Ricochet out of the corner and right onto the shoulders of Sikoa, who fires off a Samoan Drop for a quick cover attempt. Sikoa stomps away at Ricochet then hits a Leg Drop on Ricochet in the Bloodline corner. Commentary remind us Solo's eight years junior of his older brothers, the Usos. The crowd starts to get into the match. Ricochet fights out of a suplex attempt but fails a roll-up of his own. Ricochet and Sikoa brawl in the corner until Rico drops Solo with a dropkick! Both men are down and Madcap begins to hop in the corner, ready for the tag. Madcap and Solo both make hot tags! Moss drops Zayn once (boos!), twice (boos!), and fires off a Fallaway Slam to a lot of boos as Sami's the "hometown boy," sort of. Moss continues his fired up streak, dropping Zayn and Sikoa as he enters the ring.

Solo Sikoa angrily exits the ring and gets a steel chair, threatening to use it. Ricochet blocks him and Sami Zayn uses the distraction to roll-up Moss for a near-fall. Sami Zayn with his Blue Thunder Bomb for another close fall! Zayn climbs the turnbuckles and the crowd comes alive for him, chanting his name. Sami flies off with a cross-body but Moss catches him, rolls through to his feet and hits a Jackhammer Suplex! The crowd boos as he covers for a close fall. Ricochet and Solo tag in. Ricochet sends Solo outside and looks to run off the ropes but Sami grabs his foot, stopping his suicide dive attempt. Moss tackles Zayn, freeing up Ricochet to go for the suicide strike--but Sikoa's ready for him! Solo throws a steel chair and Ricochet crashes into it. Solo sends Rico into the timekeepers area. Solo heads inside where Moss is legal, and the two brawl for a few more moments before the Bloodline pick up the win to a great pop. After the match, Sikoa repeatedly attacked his Moss in the corner.

Your Winners, the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn! (13 minutes)

Backstage: the Bloodline

Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa are walking backstage, excited over their win--or rather, Solo is. Jey Uso steps outside the locker room when they approach it, surprising both as it was announced the Usos had tonight off. Jey tells them he's there to celebrate his little brother's win. He sends Solo in, closes the door, then puts Zayn on notice that he "sees right through" Sami and threatens him. Sami tells "Main Event" Jey if he doesn't like it, he should take it up with Roman while gesturing to his new Roman-designed "Honorary Uce" tee. Sami tells Jey he's going to enter "our locker room" and does just that.

Vignette: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Address Drew McIntyre

We're treated to a video of Kross--now sporting much more of a beard than recent weeks--and his fiance' Scarlett. He addresses Drew and we're shown clips of Kross & Scarlett dancing, Kross attacking Drew, Kross putting Drew to sleep, and various other black-and-white clips to add to the ambiance of the vignette. Ultimately, Kross tells "Mr. McIntyre" that at Extreme Rules, he "will drag you down to the deepest parts of Hell and when I feel you've had enough, I'm going to leave you there to burn away forever. Tick tock." Cole then hypes the Strap Match at Extreme Rules a week from tomorrow between Kross and McIntyre.

Backstage Interview: Austin Theory; Drew McIntyre Eavesdrops

Theory is asked some random question but immediately begins to talk smack about Drew McIntyre, questioning how he couldn't see Karrion Kross coming, insulting Drew for losing in Wales, and even calls "Edmonton the Wales of Canada," whatever that means. Finally he realizes Drew is there, the two exchange words, and we head to break setting up our next match.

Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs Austin Theory w/ the Alpha Academy

Drew McIntyre is out first for this match, with both the strap and Angela the Sword in hand for his entrance. Austin Theory is out next. He's joined by the Alpha Academy, who shoosh the crowd. Corey Graves calls the crowd "Winni-pigs" then states "they can't hear me" when Cole chastises him, ha. We get our bell at 8:39! McIntyre starts off aggressive, chopping and tossing Theory around the ring like a doll. McIntyre whips Theory into the ropes and looks for a Big Boot early but Theory slaps on the brakes, grabbing the ropes and escaping to huddle with the Alpha Academy and regroup. Theory enters the ring and takes McIntyre down to a knee then unloads fists at McIntyre. Theory looks for a run but McIntyre immediately hits the Future Shock DDT and kips up! McIntyre starts the final countdown for the McIntyre but Gable causes a distraction. Otis drags McIntyre out of the ring at 8:41pm, causing the DQ.

Your Winner by Disqualification, Drew McIntyre! (2 minutes)

After the Match: the Beatdown Continues; Johnny Wrestling & Kevin Owens Makes the Save

"Rebel Heart" plays over the arena speakers and the crowd pops as Johnny Gargano hits the ring! Gargano starts to brawl with the trio, but they're still outnumbered. Kevin Owens hits the ring next to a huge pop from the home-country crowd! Owens unloads on Theory and sends him out of the ring; Gargano sends Gable out of the ring! Owens and Gargano blast Otis with a Superkick each and McIntyre uses the Glasgow Kiss headbutt to send the big man over the top and to the outside! McIntyre, Gargano and Owens stand tall as we end that segment.

Backstage: Maximum Male Models

Max Dupri is shown walking backstage, clearly not happy, when Maxxine, ma.çé and mån.sôör call him over. They tell him they want to make him proud and win him over so they're going to "win the titles" tonight. Max seems shocked that they got a title match; they correct him and state they're going to break the record for the longest model pose in Canada. He does not seem amused. Hit Row walk up as he walks off, insult the Maximum Male Models, and we head to break at 8:45!

Backstage Promo: Shotzi

We return at 8:49 and get a promo from Shotzi, who takes exception with Damage CTRL. She questions how much control Bayley has "when (she) rolls to the ring and stomps all over her?"

Tag Team Match: Hit Row vs Los Lotharios

Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza--Los Lotharios--are out first to boos. Hit Row, consisting of B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla, are out next to a mixed, mild reaction. We get our bell at 8:52! Angel and Ashante start off first, with Angel immediately taking him into the Lotharios corner. Angel and Humberto use tags every few seconds to isolate Adonis. Garza rips off his pants and tosses them at Top Dolla, apparently disrespecting him. Ashante manages to bring in Top Dolla, who easily lays out Humberto. An elbow drop leads to a quick pin attempt but Garza makes the save. Top Dolla ends up catching both Angel and Humberto at the same time and hits a double body slam. Adonis tags in, hits an elbow and picks up the quick pin at 8:54pm.

Your Winners, Hit Row! (2 minutes)

Singles Match: Natalya vs Ronda Rousey

Natalya is out first to a great pop from the crowd. Rousey is out next and we get our bell at 9:03! We get a short technical match between the two, with Rousey taking an early lead. Rousey focuses her holds on the arm and looks for an arm bar early on. Natalya blocks the hold and escapes, only to be whipped into the corner by Rousey. Rousey attempts a running step-up knee but Natalya counters, ducking under and hitting a one-armed Powerbomb! Both women are down and Natalya fails to capitalize on the move. The crowd cheers for both as they rise. Rouse with a strike, then a hip toss, before attempting a Piper's Pit. Natalya floats through and looks for a Sharpshooter to a pop but Rousey transitions to an ankle lock attempt. Natalya plops down, pinning Rousey for two. Natalya with a snap Discus Clothesline outta nowhere for a close cover! Natalya pulls up Rousey by the hair and looks for a Scoop Slam but Rousey rolls through and slaps on the ankle lock! Rousey drops down, wrapping her legs around Nattie's and cinching the ankle lock in with Nattie in the middle of the ring! Nattie taps at 9:06pm.

Your Winner by Submission, Ronda Rousey! (3 minutes)

After the Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan Confronts Ronda Rousey

Morgan comes out with a decorative bat. She faces off with Rousey then takes a swing! Rousey dodges it and drops Morgan. Morgan pursues Rousey down to the ringside area and takes another swing, and misses again! Batting .000 tonight. Rousey sends Morgan into the ring post then hits the Piper's Pit! Both women struggle over the bat until Morgan shoves Rousey off and back into the barricade. Morgan swings and again, fails to connect; this time, Rousey blocks it. Rousey sends the champ over the barricade into the timekeepers area. Security officials show up and plead with Rousey to put the bat down. She threatens security, briefly, then leaves as the crowd boos it. Morgan's back on her feet, however, and isn't done! Morgan attacks Ronda from behind and latches on a sleeper! Security separate both women after several moments and failed attempts to restrain them. This post-match brawl was longer than the match.

In the Ring: IMPERIUM Speak, Sheamus Responds

Intercontinental Champion Gunther (WALTER) leads Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) out to the ring as we get clips from last Friday, in which IMPERIUM brawled with the Brawling Brutes during their big tag title match. Gunther and his cronies basically talk about beating the Brawling Brutes' arses recently, and how they aren't worthy of the prestigious title Gunther posses. Sheamus shows up and announces Butch & Holland were unable to make it tonight as they're stuck in Florida (thoughts and prayers to thoughts affected by Hurricane Ian!) but states he's ready, willing and able to beat all three of their arses. Gunther sends Vinci & Kaiser down, and Sheamus uses a shillelagh to neutralize both! He enters the ring and faces Gunther, who warns him. Sheamus tosses the shillelagh aside and the two begin to slug it out! They exchange fists in the center of the ring until Sheamus uses a jumping knee to drop the champ! Sheamus plays up to the crowd, posts up in the corner, and count down for his Claymore Brogue Kick but Vinci & Kaiser hit the ring! IMPERIUM restrain Sheamus as Gunther rips his shirt off and chops away ruthlessly at his chest! Gunther then screams in German in Sheamus' face before leaving him laid out with a Powerbomb as the crowd loudly boos. IMPERIUM start to leave but Sheamus gets on the mic, asking "is that all ya got?" Gunther and his comrades hit the ring and beat Sheamus again, this time with Gunther using Sheamus' own shillelagh to knock him out. IMPERIUM head to the back.

In Loving Memory: Antonio Inoki

Michael Cole and Corey Graves regrettably inform us that earlier today, legendary Japanese wrestler, controversially (and unrecognized) first Japanese world champion, and former Japanese government official Antonio Inoki was born February 20, 1943 and passed October 1, 2022 (local time, not EST). He's best known for fighting Muhammad Ali in 1976 and and founding New Japan Pro Wrestling. We head to break.

Singles Match: Shotzi vs Bayley w/ Damage CTRL

We get the bell at 9:31 and Bayley immediately hammers away at Shotzi. Bayley whips her into the ropes but Shotzi power slides under a lariat attempt. Shotzi with a step-up Enziguri and an arm drag, followed by another! Jumping arm breaker from Shotzi followed by a roll-up early for a quick two. Shotzi continues to chain together multiple attacks, leading to a cross-body senton on a rope-strung Bayley in an impressive spot. Shotzi looks to ascend the turnbuckles but Bayley's up too early. The two battle, with Shotzi on the apron, until Shotzi drops down and hits a rope-hung DDT onto the apron! We head to break at 9:33pm with Shotzi howling and in charge! We return from break at 9:36pm with Shotzi in control until Bayley rallies and fires off a pair of Rose Plants to pick up the win! After the match, Bayley beat Shotzi until Belair made the save.

Your Winner, Bayley! (6 minutes)

Max Dupri Quits the Maximum Male Models!

The Maximum Male Models are mere seconds away from breaking the Canadian posing record when Max Dupri attacks them with a belt! He tells them, essentially, he's tired of their shit and he was never made for this model crap. He walks off, leaving the faction stunned!

Six-Man Tag Main Event Match: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs Austin Theory & the Alpha Academy

Theory and the Academy are out first. Owens and Gargano head out next and wait on the ramp for McIntyre, who makes his second entrance of the night--this time without a sword. The crowd pops for the faces, who enter the ring. It's time for our main event, with Lil' Naitch Charles Robinson refereeing it. He calls for the bell at 9:48pm and we start with Gargano and Gable! Gargano starts off strong against Gable, who Graves reminds us was the first to be defeated by Gargano upon returning. Gargano does well until he allows Austin Theory to distract him, setting up a blind attack from Gable. Gable tags in Theory, who stomps away at Gargano then whips him from corner to corner. Theory attempts a rushing shoulder charge but Gargano avoids it and hits the roll-up kick! Gargano to the apron and uses a springboard spear to send Theory out of the ring! Gable charges him from behind and Gargano dumps him over the top! Drew McIntyre attacks Otis, preventing his interference, and Gargano gives KO the nod--and KO takes out the Alpha Academy at ringside with a cannonball off the apron! We go to break at 9:50pm!

Back from the break at 9:52pm. We're told the Alpha Academy have dominated throughout the break, cutting the ring in half for poor Johnny Wrestling by using frequent tags. Gable with a beautiful bridging suplex counter as Gargano attempts a One Final Beat! Beautiful spot. Gable with a shoulder lock as Gargano attempts to make the hot tag. Austin Theory rips Drew McIntyre off the apron and sends him into the barricade; KO is left alone on the apron. Gable shooshes him, leading to Gargano attempting a roll-up! Gable rolls through and slips on an ankle lock! Gargano rolls him up for a two and makes the hot tag to KO! Kevin Owens fires off chops and punches to Gable! Senton to a downed Gable! Theory enters and KO drops him with a DDT! Owens with a beautiful Fisherman's buster! KO knocks Otis off the apron and tot he floor then hits a cannonball on Gable in the corner!

KO climbs up top and hits a Swanton, covering for a close cover; only Otis manages to make the save! Gable is slow to rise as is Owens; McIntyre's back on the apron and wants the tag. Gable fires off a German Suplex outta nowhere, dropping Owens on the back of his neck and blocking the tag! Both men are down and both crawl for their respective corners. Drew and Austin take the tags simultaneously! Drew with a drop to Theory; Drew with a belly to belly throw to Theory, followed by another! McIntyre drops the youngest "Mr. Money in the Bank" in history with a neckbreaker and kips up, looking for a Claymore! Theory rolls out of harms way, to the floor, but McIntyre pursues him outside of the ring.

McIntyre sends Theory into the ring but is immediately run over by "the Dozer" Otis! Johnny Wrestling comes to Drew's aide, as does KO. Both men hit a Superkick on Otis then they hit a stereo superkick that drops the big man! Gable with a Urinage to Gargano and a spinning suplex to drop Owens and make the save! Gable shooshes the crowd; Gargano uses a tornado DDT to drop Otis and KO hits a Stunner on the commentary table to stun, literally, Gable! In the ring, Drew hits a speedy Claymore on an unsuspecting Theory to pick up the win!

Your Winners, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano!

Next Week's SmackDown Season Premiere

Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Sheamus in what should be a banger. It's our go-home edition of SmackDown, as Extreme Rules takes place the following night. Also, Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with Logan Paul, his Crown Jewel challenger in November, I think it is.

