Antonio Inoki Passes Away, Age 79

Yahoo! Japan has broke the news that wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has passed away.

A translated version of the article can be read below.

Former professional wrestler Antonio Inoki (real name Kanji Inoki), who served two terms as a member of the House of Councilors, died at his home on the 1st. he was 79 years old. Born in Yokohama City. Born in 1943 (Showa 18). He lost his father at the age of five, and at the age of thirteen he and his family moved to Brazil to work on coffee farms. When he won the shot put at a local track and field competition, he was scouted by the late Rikidoyama, who was on an expedition to Brazil, and began professional wrestling. He entered Japan Pro Wrestling.

On September 30, 1960, he made his debut on the same day as the late Giant Baba, who turned from professional baseball to professional wrestling, and since 1962, he has used the ring name "Antonio Inoki". After training in the United States, leaving Japan, returning, and being expelled, he married actress Mitsuko Baisho in 1971 (later divorced).

In 1972, he launched New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and after that he built the heyday of professional wrestling. Boxing in June 1976, a "mixed martial arts match" with Muhammad Ali, the world heavyweight champion, attracted attention and was televised around the world.

As a politician, he launched the "Sports and Peace Party" in 1989, and ran for the 15th House of Councilors election in the same year as a proportional representation member with the catchphrases "Fix the swastika in the Diet" and "Slash the consumption tax" and was elected for the first time. He became the first wrestler-turned-member of parliament in history.