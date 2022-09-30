WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show To Be 135 Minutes, Battle Of The Belts/Rampage To Be Aired Live

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 30, 2022

The three year anniversary of AEW is upon us, and Tony Khan is rolling out announcements about the upcoming anniversary shows.

Announced first is an extended episode of AEW Dynamite on October 5th, 2022. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to add an extra 15 minutes onto the runtime of the anniversary episode, making the show 135 minutes in total.

Additionally, Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW Rampage and the next edition of AEW Battle of the Belts will both be live on Friday, October 7th, with Battle of the Belts airing after Rampage on TNT. Typically, Battle of the Belts and Rampage are taped programs. News of a potentially live Battle of the Belts special first emerged via TNT's scheduled lineup, but the show's timeslot had yet to be confirmed.

You can read the official announcement via Tony Khan's Twitter below.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

