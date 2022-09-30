Update On When "White Rabbit" Reveal Will Take Place On WWE TV

WWE has been dropping many teases about the identity of the mysterious person behind "White Rabbit" on television, at live events, and on their website.

There are some who think Karrion Kross is behind the various QR codes but many believe Bray Wyatt is returning to WWE.

Fightful Select reports that backstage in WWE there is a strong belief the White Rabbit is for Wyatt. additionally, the reveal is planned for next Saturday's Extreme Rules event.

"Those in the know claimed that WWE Extreme Rules was supposed to be the 'reveal' of the White Rabbit. We were not told if the person portraying would be there physically or not," Sean Ross Sapp noted.

Who is behind "White Rabbit"?

Read more WWE news: