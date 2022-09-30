WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On When "White Rabbit" Reveal Will Take Place On WWE TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2022

WWE has been dropping many teases about the identity of the mysterious person behind "White Rabbit" on television, at live events, and on their website.

There are some who think Karrion Kross is behind the various QR codes but many believe Bray Wyatt is returning to WWE. 

Fightful Select reports that backstage in WWE there is a strong belief the White Rabbit is for Wyatt. additionally, the reveal is planned for next Saturday's Extreme Rules event.

"Those in the know claimed that WWE Extreme Rules was supposed to be the 'reveal' of the White Rabbit. We were not told if the person portraying would be there physically or not," Sean Ross Sapp noted.

Who is behind "White Rabbit"?

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #the fiend #windham rotunda #white rabbit

