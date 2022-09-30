WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Planning Change For Upcoming Day 1 Event?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2022

WWE is considering making a change to the upcoming WWE Day 1 premium live event due to take place in January 2023, the second event of its kind.

WWE CEO Nick Khan last year indicated that the show would become an annual event, WWE has already announced that the next Day 1 event will take place on January 1 next year.

In an update from Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is considering moving the show to another date however they still plan to host it at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Meltzer wrote:

“A decision will be made this week regarding the date of the Day 1 PPV show. Right now the show is scheduled for 1/1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“There is talk that it could be changed and the announcement would be made next week if that’s the case, although we were told that either way it would remain at the building.”

