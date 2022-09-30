WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Has "Massive Interest" In Free Agent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2022

AEW has feelers everywhere and the latest news suggests that the promotion has shown a "massive interest" in two free agents.

AEW recently offered ROH World Champion Bandido an AEW contract following his match with Chris Jericho on Wednesday’s show. Additionally, PWInsider is reporting that there is massive interest in making Juice Robinson a regular and using him on television as often as they can.

The Bullet Club member made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite up against Jon Moxley.

Robinson is believed to have finished his commitments with NJPW.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #juice robinson

