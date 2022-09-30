AEW Has "Massive Interest" In Free Agent

AEW has feelers everywhere and the latest news suggests that the promotion has shown a "massive interest" in two free agents.

AEW recently offered ROH World Champion Bandido an AEW contract following his match with Chris Jericho on Wednesday’s show. Additionally, PWInsider is reporting that there is massive interest in making Juice Robinson a regular and using him on television as often as they can.

The Bullet Club member made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite up against Jon Moxley.

Robinson is believed to have finished his commitments with NJPW.

Read more AEW news: