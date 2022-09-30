WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rush Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2022

Rush Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW

Rush is All Elite.

AEW President Tony Khan announced today on social media that Rush has officially signed a contract with the company, which is believed to be a full-time deal.

Rush will go against John Silver on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night following Dynamite. Khan tweeted:

“It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is All Elite! What a week for Rush! Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama @ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT!”

Read more AEW news:

Chris Jericho Discusses Fireballs In Wrestling, Becoming "The Wizard"

During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Chris Jericho spoke about the Anarchy in the Arena match, and how a lot of the ideas came tog [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 29, 2022 02:37PM


Tags: #aew #rush

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78752/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer