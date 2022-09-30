Rush Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW

Rush is All Elite.
AEW President Tony Khan announced today on social media that Rush has officially signed a contract with the company, which is believed to be a full-time deal.
Rush will go against John Silver on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night following Dynamite. Khan tweeted:
“It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is All Elite! What a week for Rush! Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama @ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT!”
