Vince McMahon Once Said EC3 "Needs To Be A Weatherman"

EC3 recently spoke with Sportskeeda, where he spoke about a promo he did that was not well received by Vince McMahon.

“I swear, this is the truth; he saw one promo I did; it wasn’t even like one of our professional shoots. It was me by the pool. And I think I was going like ‘victory after victory.’ It was kind of goofy and over-the-top, like you don’t have any common sense.”

“He (Vince) saw it once, and he was like, ‘No, this guy needs to be a weatherman. He can’t talk with much enthusiasm. Actually, he shouldn’t even talk.’ Nobody even said, ‘hey, Vince, he’s actually a decent enough speaker, he might be good there with a microphone and produce something with that.’ Nobody even bothered to say anything.”