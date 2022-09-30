Teddy Long On Why His WWE Run Came To An End

Teddy Long was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about whether or not his age factored into his WWE career coming to an end.

"Well, let me explain something to you." I heard you guys made a comment at my age, right? You know, I don't worry about age. And I don't worry about numbers. If you continue to live, the numbers are going to come. If you live the next year, you're going to be another year older. So whatever age I am, that doesn't bother me because that don't mean I have to look like that. And that don't mean I have to feel like that. So I'm not worried about my age. I think a lot of people in the wrestling business are worried about it. Maybe that's why I don't have a job now because they feel that I'm too old. But there are a lot of people that are still working in this business that are just as old as I am."

Long continued, speaking on his WWE run ending.

"Well, you know, that's not my decision. That's not left up to me, you know, that's left up to the powers to be you know whether they want to be involved with me or not, but it don't bother me. I don't worry. Brother listen, let me tell you something. Mark Henry can tell you this. On that road each and every day, that is the most stressful sh*t in the world. So I'll tell you something brother, on the road over 20 years I was. So I came home. And after I was home for about three or four months, I didn't want to leave, I'm so happy to be sleeping in my own bed every night. I'll get out on track. But I'll get out now and go make appearances but I come back home and I'm able to sleep in my own bed, I'm not stressed. So they're not really hurting me, they really did me a favor. I got a chance to get out and get myself back together before I left WWE."

