WWE Posts Job Opening For Announce Talent Operations Manager

WWE has put out the following job listing:

OPERATIONS MANAGER, ON AIR ANNOUNCE TALENT

The Operations Manager will work daily with the VP, On Air Announce Talent in the handling of all announce team issues. Will have direct contact with talent and must be able to manage conflicting egos, personalities and concerns. Announcers will include play by play, analysts, interviewers and ring announcers.

* Day to day handling of domestic on air announce talent and international NXT brands. This includes employees and independent contractors

* Work directly with the Senior Manager, who is based at the PC in Orlando and is in charge of all NXT announce talent.

* Liaison between Travel department and talent. Help schedule each talent’s travel week.

* Schedule talent work week including working with the Senior Manager on the ring announcer schedules

* Work in conjunction with TR to schedule appearances for announcers

* Work in conjunction with creative team to make sure all its needs are staffed by announcers

* Work directly with digital team to make sure all their needs for announcers are met.

* Work directly with marketing and community relations to make sure all charity events are staffed by announcers

* Work with legal to make sure all paperwork is handled for announcers for international travel and also contracts

* Work with IT to make sure all equipment is updated and any new equipment is ordered.

* Develop a plan for recruitment and auditions of new announce candidates.

* Work directly with agents who represent our talent in negotiations of contracts.

* Daily check in with talent to make sure their are no issues or concerns.

* Handle personnel issues

* Help develop a budget for each fiscal year.

* Travel to TV tapings a couple of times a month to work with the VP, On Air Announce Talent and talent directly

* Help develop new ideas for better utilization of all announcers talent across the board

* Work closely with Senior Manager in the Full Sail Internship program