The Miz Praises Grayson Waller As A Future Main Eventer

The Miz was a guest on the most recent episode of The Bump, where he gave his thoughts on Grayson Waller.

“I look at Grayson Waller as an originator. I don’t see the comparisons between myself and him. He’s his own character, he’s his own person. He’s confident, he’s agile, athletic, he’s everything you want in a main event WWE Superstar. I think he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to propel himself to even bigger superstardom."

The Miz continued.

"Grayson, I think you are doing exactly what you need to do to make yourself one of the biggest superstars in WWE. You actually being there, Matt Camp should be applauding you, shaking your hand, thanking you to bring star power to a show like The Bump, in person, live. That’s exactly what you should be doing. You’re doing exactly what you should be doing at NXT. You’re bringing a great talk show. You’re putting on, performing great matches. That’s exactly what you need to do, and keep doing it, and keep working hard and elevating yourself each and every time. So that’s just my opinion on everything."