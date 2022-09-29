WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Miz Praises Grayson Waller As A Future Main Eventer

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 29, 2022

The Miz Praises Grayson Waller As A Future Main Eventer

The Miz was a guest on the most recent episode of The Bump, where he gave his thoughts on Grayson Waller.

“I look at Grayson Waller as an originator. I don’t see the comparisons between myself and him. He’s his own character, he’s his own person. He’s confident, he’s agile, athletic, he’s everything you want in a main event WWE Superstar. I think he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to propel himself to even bigger superstardom."

The Miz continued.

"Grayson, I think you are doing exactly what you need to do to make yourself one of the biggest superstars in WWE. You actually being there, Matt Camp should be applauding you, shaking your hand, thanking you to bring star power to a show like The Bump, in person, live. That’s exactly what you should be doing. You’re doing exactly what you should be doing at NXT. You’re bringing a great talk show. You’re putting on, performing great matches. That’s exactly what you need to do, and keep doing it, and keep working hard and elevating yourself each and every time. So that’s just my opinion on everything."

Earl Hebner Wasn't The Original Choice For Referee In Montreal Screwjob

During a K&S WrestleFest signing, Earl Hebner spoke about the Montreal Screwjob and how nervous he was before the match. “Well, [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 29, 2022 07:12AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #grayson waller

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78746/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer