WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mick Foley On Shawn Michaels Circa 1996

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 29, 2022

Mick Foley On Shawn Michaels Circa 1996

During the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about Shawn Michaels and his world title run circa 1996.

“As an in-ring performer, [Shawn Michaels] was just exceptional, just incredible, and if anything, only went on to lay claim for what I say is “the best wrestler of his generation,” which I define by monthly pay-per-views.Clearly, we were in that generation with the monthly pay-per-views. I never had a cross word with him and all my time with him. I understood that he could be a problem, other people had said that, but I had not experienced that. I think it's a credit to him that he was so open to ideas, he actually welcomed them. Because at the time, the champion was still kind of carrying the company.

“There was a lot of pressure on the champion, pressure that I didn't feel because I was a transitional champion. I'll argue that I was the greatest — I was the Bret Hart of transitional champions, right? The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. But I never had to carry the company on my back, whereas Shawn was. There's a lot of mental fatigue that goes into that and if you were the champion, you were out there representing the company at appearances, early morning radio, those types of things. So when we knew we were going to work together, he was really open to outside-the-box ideas.”

Mick Foley Discusses Departing WWE For TNA Wrestling In 2008

During his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed leaving WWE in 2008 and his final conversations with Vince McM [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2022 02:16PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #mick foley #shawn michaels

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78744/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer